Ralph Wakefield Richmond, 67 Aug 28, 1953 - Oct 21, 2020 Ralph Wakefield Richmond, 67, passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2020 at his home in Williamsport, MD.
Ralph was born on August 28, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York. When he was young, he moved with his parents and six siblings to Strasburg, VA where he grew up. He attended Strasburg High School, Class of 1971, after which he attended James Madison University, Class of 1975. At both SHS and JMU, he played basketball and made many lifelong friends.
Working in the trucking industry, Ralph moved to the Hagerstown, MD area in 1981 with his wife and two young daughters where he would stay for the next 40 years. Ralph founded, owned and operated USA Cartage Trucking for over 30 years. He also worked for Titan Transfer Inc. He served as Chairman of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) between 2001-2002 and was named the MMTA's 2007 Person of the Year.
Ralph was a beloved father, brother, friend and colleague. Ralph loved being outdoors. He spent countless hours hiking around Blair's Valley Lake with his grandpups, fishing and kayaking on the Potomac River, and camping in Green Ridge State Forest. Beyond these favorite local spots, Ralph loved visiting National Parks and was particularly fond of Grand Teton in Wyoming and Acadia in Maine. Ralph's love of the outdoors also extended to sports, specifically running and softball. He was also a history buff, content to spend rainy days watching Civil War documentaries and sunny days attending various reenactments, including the annual Civil War reenactment held at Gettysburg every July.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Wakefield Sr. and Margaret Ericksen Richmond and siblings Jean and Marilyn Richmond.
He is survived by daughters Janet and Amy; son-in-law Jeff Pearlman; grandsons Noah and Will; his friend and former wife Sharon Richmond; friend Deb Truban; siblings Eric, Barbara, and John Richmond and Betty Fragoso and their families; and grandpups Corby and Harper.
A family memorial service will be held over Thanksgiving weekend at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Parks Conservation Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com