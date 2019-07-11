Rama Geraldine Westfall, 90, of Quicksburg, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. Pastor Freddie Helsley will officiate.
Mrs. Westfall was born March 28, 1929 in Mathias, West Virginia, daughter of the late Glessner Franklin See and Millie Mongold See.
She was a member of Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church in Mathias, West Virginia.
She was married to the late Roscoe T. Westfall Sr.
She is survived by three children, Roscoe T. Westfall Jr. of Timberville, Paul E. Westfall and wife Teresa of Quicksburg, and Ramona Davis and husband Jimmy of New Market; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Westfall, Angela Westfall, David Westfall, Alex Westfall, Frankie Westfall, Nick French, Rusty Davis and wife Beth, and Joe Davis; and two great grandchildren, Laura and Nathan Davis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church, 130 Clearview Dr., Mathias, WV, 26812 or Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 11, 2019