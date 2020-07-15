1/1
Randall Mike "Bubba" Kennedy Jr.
1955 - 2020
Randall Mike "Bubba" Kennedy, Jr. was born on July 21, 1955 in Murfreesboro, TN, the oldest son of Randall Mike Kennedy, Sr. and the late Martha Anne Kennedy. Bubba graduated from Central High School in Woodstock, VA in 1973 then attended Madison College (JMU) and Georgia Southern University. He is survived by the love of his life and partner of 40 years, Abbe Sullivan Kennedy, their children Francie Lee Kennedy Martonik (Dan), Randall Mike Kennedy III (Lauren), and Kelsey Marie Kennedy (Matt). He cherished his time as "Poppy" to his precious grandsons, Oliver Daye Martonik, Mathis Gray Martonik, and was looking forward to grandson number three due in October. He is also survived by his siblings Randa Anne Kennedy (Lester), Bret Mathis Kennedy (Cathy), Katrina Kennedy Stroop (Doug), his sister in law Candice Sullivan Keever and brother in law John Leo Sullivan, Jr. (Brenda) and his many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews who he adored.

Bubba's career was dedicated to managing Kennedy Konstruction in Edinburg, VA, producing numerous agricultural buildings throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West regions, as well as serving the local community with building needs and supplies.

He was a devoted, loyal, and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially elk hunting out west. His many joys at home included raising cattle, gardening, his German Shepherd dogs, and watching hummingbirds at their feeders.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at 100 Laurel Hill Lane, Woodstock, VA. Please enter via Lakeview Drive. Please wear a face mask and carpool if possible.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rocky Mount Elk Foundation (www.rmef.org) or the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org).

Online condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 15, 2020.
