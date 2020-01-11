Randy Dale Hull, 68, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18 from 10:30 till noon at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon. Pastor Dave Casto will officiate.
Mr. Hull was born March 9, 1951 in Bland County, Virginia son of the late Albert Sydney Hull and Mary Nell Haga Hull. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Weaver-Hull; four daughters, Cyndi Greer and husband Earl of Luray, Laura Esch and husband Chad of Broadway, Randa Vernazza and husband Mitchell of Maurertown and J.J. Marvin and husband Tim of Whispering Pines, NC; sisters and brother, Carolyn Havens and husband Bob of Richmond, Shirley Kibler and husband Sam of Woodstock, Lucille Fadeley of Woodstock, Albert "Buddy" Hull and wife Jeanie of Edinburg and Jackie Funkhouser and husband Ronnie of Toms Brook; grandchildren, Jacklyn Ripple and husband C.J., Andrew Kibler and wife Hannah, Nathan Mumaw, Austin Vernazza, Gianna Silvestri, Liam Esch, Elijah Esch, Lucy Vernazza and Bre Marvin and three great grandchildren, Raegan Kibler, Savannah White, and Oaklyn Kibler. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Boyd Fadeley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Central High School FFA, 1147 Susan Avenue, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 11, 2020