Service Information Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway 148 East Lee Street Broadway , VA 22815 (540)-896-3231



Randy Lee Ennis, Sr., 66, of Fulks Run, VA went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020 after a year long courageous battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a caring son, devoted husband, loving father, and a much beloved Paw Paw.



Randy was born on October 13, 1953 to Allen G. and Evelyn W. Ennis, and grew up in the Bergton and Broadway area. He graduated from B.H.S. where he enjoyed playing football and baseball. After graduation, he went on to play baseball in the Mountaineer League.



Randy attended Madison College, and Dabney Lancaster Community College, earning his degree in Forestry. He began working in Richmond for VEPCO in their Forestry Division. He retired 35 years later from the Woodstock Office of Dominion Virginia Power.



Randy was extremely proud of his 3 sons, and enjoyed passing on his love of sports, coaching Broadway Little League for over 12 years. He also loved hunting and took pleasure in passing those skills on to his sons and grandchildren. One of his favorite activities was spending time outdoors at the family cabin in Bergton and in the woods around his home in Fulks Run.



Randy was a faithful member of Trissels Mennonite Church, where he served several years as a trustee and over 20 years as an usher welcoming people on Sunday.



One of the most important things in Randy's life was his family. In 1972 he married his high school sweetheart, Loretta Geil, and they had 3 sons. He loved them dearly. He is survived by his sons, Blaze Ennis, John-Allen Ennis (Jennifer and children Jordan and Madyson), and Randy Ennis, Jr. (Allison and children Brady, Max, Mason, and Bryce). He is also survived by his siblings, Donna Hawkins, Norman Ennis, and Cindy Sites.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Stephen Ennis.



A private graveside service will be held for the family with a memorial service celebrating Randy's life held at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.



