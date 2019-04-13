Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Albert Wakeman. View Sign



Ray Wakeman, 92, of Edinburg, Virginia, passed away April 11, 2019.



Ray was born December 30, 1926, the second son born to Galen F. and Maude C. Wakeman of Edinburg.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Fravel Wakeman; brothers, Stanley J. Wakeman and Galen E. Wakeman; and sisters, Fay Wilson and Carolyn Sue Wakeman.



He is survived by his daughters, Karen Hoffman (Ronnie) and Gail Payne (Steve); grandchildren, Bartley Hoffman (Amanda), Meredith Bauserman (Andrew) and Zachary Payne (Nicole); great grandchildren, Elenor Bauserman, Beatrice Hoffman, Trenton, Alyssa, Colton and Taylor Payne, Robert and Austin Rabe; brothers, Paul (Mildred) Wakeman, Robert (Betty) Wakeman, Nelson (Jama) Wakeman and Wayne (Ruth) Wakeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Farming was Ray's first occupation, working on the family farm with his Dad and brothers raising chickens, cows, pigs, and turkeys, and using horses to plow fields.



After marriage, he worked at Green Miller Store, as a tractor trailer driver and maintenance supervisor for Blue Ridge Poultry, and retired as maintenance supervisor of Aileen in 1990.



After Ray's retirement, he and Edna traveled to all 50 states as well as overseas. He learned to play the piano, guitar, harmonica and accordion, performing at church and nursing homes.



He had a passion for helping people ­ he volunteered with the Church of the Brethren Shenandoah District Disaster Response team providing relief support including plumbing, electrical and carpentry work to devastated areas in numerous states. He also volunteered in the Emergency Department of Shenandoah Memorial for over 20 years.



Ray was a furniture maker providing family members and friends with fine walnut, oak or cedar tables, dressers or any requested item. When large furniture became too hard to handle, he turned to smaller wooden items namely "Big Boy Toys" - building firetrucks, tractor trailers, grain trucks, tanker trucks, tractors and vintage cars. Ray donated these items to the Shenandoah District Disaster Auction to raise funds for future disaster response efforts.



Visitation of family and Friends will be held Monday, April 15 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Shenandoah District Disaster Auction, P.O. Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 or Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren, Building Fund, 668 Wakemans Grove Church Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

