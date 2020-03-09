Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Dwight "Butch" Baker. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 (540)-477-3145 Send Flowers Obituary



Ray Dwight (Butch) Baker, 70, of Mount Jackson, VA passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of March 8, 2020. Born on February 3, 1950 in New Market and a life long resident of the Mount Jackson area.



Among things he enjoyed in this life were hunting, trout fishing, gardening, shooting guns, playing his guitar, telling jokes, and always flirting with the ladies.



Butch saved everything, if you needed it, he had it in Fort Knox, where he kept everything under lock and key, including the Miracle Whip.



Also known for his furniture making skills and his meticulous attention to detail.



He could care less about most of the world happenings, unless you got him talking politics, a true Republican he was.



Butch was subsequently retired from William A. Hazel, where he was an equipment operator, In November 2015 when he suffered a massive stroke. Leaving his memory impaired at which time his health started declining over the last few years.



He was a genuine, sweet soul to all whom he encountered and has made a lasting impression on so many.



Butch is survived by his daughter, Tabatha R. Baker and fiance, Nathan Gochenour, of Mount Jackson, his son, Joseph R. Baker, daughter-in-law, Grace, and two grandsons, Grady and Caleb of Culpeper. Two sisters, Sherry Painter, of Springfield, VA and Cheryl Menina and family, of Ewa Beach, HI, a brother, Buzzy Smallwood, of Pennsylvania, and his mother, Audrey Aileen Smallwood of Arlington, VA, and many others too numerous to mention.



There will be a Celebration of Life where the family will welcome friends to share stories and reminisce of happy times between 1 to 2 p.m., with a service commencing at 2 p.m., same location, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Liberty Brethren Church, 149 Turkey Knob Road, Quicksburg, VA with a late lunch immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dellinger Funeral Home P.O. Box 63 Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 to assist in covering his funeral expenses.



Online condolences can be left at Ray Dwight (Butch) Baker, 70, of Mount Jackson, VA passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of March 8, 2020. Born on February 3, 1950 in New Market and a life long resident of the Mount Jackson area.Among things he enjoyed in this life were hunting, trout fishing, gardening, shooting guns, playing his guitar, telling jokes, and always flirting with the ladies.Butch saved everything, if you needed it, he had it in Fort Knox, where he kept everything under lock and key, including the Miracle Whip.Also known for his furniture making skills and his meticulous attention to detail.He could care less about most of the world happenings, unless you got him talking politics, a true Republican he was.Butch was subsequently retired from William A. Hazel, where he was an equipment operator, In November 2015 when he suffered a massive stroke. Leaving his memory impaired at which time his health started declining over the last few years.He was a genuine, sweet soul to all whom he encountered and has made a lasting impression on so many.Butch is survived by his daughter, Tabatha R. Baker and fiance, Nathan Gochenour, of Mount Jackson, his son, Joseph R. Baker, daughter-in-law, Grace, and two grandsons, Grady and Caleb of Culpeper. Two sisters, Sherry Painter, of Springfield, VA and Cheryl Menina and family, of Ewa Beach, HI, a brother, Buzzy Smallwood, of Pennsylvania, and his mother, Audrey Aileen Smallwood of Arlington, VA, and many others too numerous to mention.There will be a Celebration of Life where the family will welcome friends to share stories and reminisce of happy times between 1 to 2 p.m., with a service commencing at 2 p.m., same location, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Liberty Brethren Church, 149 Turkey Knob Road, Quicksburg, VA with a late lunch immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dellinger Funeral Home P.O. Box 63 Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 to assist in covering his funeral expenses.Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close