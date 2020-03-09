Ray Dwight (Butch) Baker, 70, of Mount Jackson, VA passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of March 8, 2020. Born on February 3, 1950 in New Market and a life long resident of the Mount Jackson area.
Among things he enjoyed in this life were hunting, trout fishing, gardening, shooting guns, playing his guitar, telling jokes, and always flirting with the ladies.
Butch saved everything, if you needed it, he had it in Fort Knox, where he kept everything under lock and key, including the Miracle Whip.
Also known for his furniture making skills and his meticulous attention to detail.
He could care less about most of the world happenings, unless you got him talking politics, a true Republican he was.
Butch was subsequently retired from William A. Hazel, where he was an equipment operator, In November 2015 when he suffered a massive stroke. Leaving his memory impaired at which time his health started declining over the last few years.
He was a genuine, sweet soul to all whom he encountered and has made a lasting impression on so many.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Tabatha R. Baker and fiance, Nathan Gochenour, of Mount Jackson, his son, Joseph R. Baker, daughter-in-law, Grace, and two grandsons, Grady and Caleb of Culpeper. Two sisters, Sherry Painter, of Springfield, VA and Cheryl Menina and family, of Ewa Beach, HI, a brother, Buzzy Smallwood, of Pennsylvania, and his mother, Audrey Aileen Smallwood of Arlington, VA, and many others too numerous to mention.
There will be a Celebration of Life where the family will welcome friends to share stories and reminisce of happy times between 1 to 2 p.m., with a service commencing at 2 p.m., same location, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Liberty Brethren Church, 149 Turkey Knob Road, Quicksburg, VA with a late lunch immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dellinger Funeral Home P.O. Box 63 Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 to assist in covering his funeral expenses.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 9, 2020