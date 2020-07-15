Ray Gilbert Brill, 88, of Star Tannery, VA passed peacefully on July 13, 2020.
A graveside service for Mr. Brill will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Gravel Springs Cemetery with Reverend Sonya Williams-Geirsch officiating.
Ray was born on July 4, 1932, a firecracker from the very beginning and raised in Star Tannery.
Ray was a loving family man who built two homes for his family to live in. There were five generations almost every Sunday around his dinner table. Two of his favorite past times were his love of baseball, especially the New York Yankees and the Star Tannery Hillbillies, which he managed more years than we can remember. He was an avid mushroom hunter, fisherman, as well as a hunter of squirrel, turkey, coon, and deer. He was known, blessed, and loved by all in this wonderful community. He worked in construction most of his life for Euguene Simpson and Brothers of Alexandia and Centex/Simpson. Some of the projects he built were the Dulles Airport (in which he has one of his hammers in the columns), Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Alexandria Courthouse, Skydome Restaurant at Double Tree in Crystal City, and his final project Weston Medical Facility in West Virginia. He retired from Centex/Simpson in July 1994.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joann Beatley Brill, son in law, Robert Thompson, and his grandsons Robert Henry and Kevin Brill.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Wright of Star Tannery; his daughters, Cindy Henry (Dennis) of Strasburg, Sharon Brill of Fredericksburg, and his sons, Cliff Brill and Tony (Bonita) Brill of Star Tannery; his granddaughters, Denise Orndorff (Eddie), Tara Greene (Steve), Michelle Robinson (Chad), Katie Shoemaker (Adam); his great grandchildren, Madison Brill, Tyler Brill, Caitlin Henry, Hannah Orndorff, Lucas Orndorff and Thea Shoemaker; his great-great granddaughter, Remington Watkins along with a great many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be considered to the Gravel Springs Lutheran Church P.O Box 116 Star Tannery, Virginia 22654.
