Ray Samuel Robinson, 82, a resident of the Clary community in Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service for Mr. Robinson will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wendell Schurtz officiating.
Mr. Robinson was born in Shenandoah County, VA on April 26, 1938 a son of the late James Samuel and Mary Elizabeth Putman Robinson.
He was a member of Walnut Springs Christian Church and retired from Crider & Shockey in Winchester, VA where he worked for over 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed horses, camping at the Shenandoah Acres, watching NC Tarheels, and visiting Amish country.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Esta Mae Ashwood Robinson; his two brothers Shirley Robinson, Hamp Robinson and his five sisters Gladys Fishel, Iona Combs, Mary Elliott, Martha Grim and Betty Keller.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey R. Robinson and wife Tammy of Strasburg, VA, Terry H. Robinson and wife Laurie of Conicville, VA, Timmy S. Robinson and wife Lori of Woodstock, VA and Kelly L. Robinson; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons, Jeremy Robinson and Samuel Robinson.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Springs Christian Church, c/o Rhonda Sager, 311 Hidden Lane, Strasburg, VA 22657.
