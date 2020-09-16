1/
Ray W. Kern
Ray W. Kern, 99, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, VA.

A graveside service for Mr. Kern will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating.

Full military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg,. VA.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Kern.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
