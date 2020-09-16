Ray W. Kern, 99, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Kern will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating.
Full military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg,. VA.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Kern.