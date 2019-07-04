Northern Virginia Daily

Ray Watson Eaton (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA
22842
(540)-477-3145
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Flat Rock Cemetery
Forestville, VA
Obituary
Ray Watson Eaton, 76, of Mt. Jackson, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.

He was born August 8, 1942 in Rockingham County, son of the late Dorman Sylvester and Fleta Viola Cook Eaton.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

He was a member of St. Mary's (Pine) Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson.

He was married August 28, 1971 to Ellen (Kay) Eaton, who survives.

He is also survived by a sister, Linda Custer of New Market.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 in Flat Rock Cemetery in Forestville with the Rev. Karen Van Stee officiating.

Pallbearers will be Derek Shifflett, Matthew Shifflett, Charles Fansler, Dwight Sager, Eugene Sager and James Hiner II.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Hiner Sr., Zeke Miller and Kenneth Knupp.

The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Sunday at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2040 Deyerle Ave. Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from July 4 to July 5, 2019
