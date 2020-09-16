1/
Ray Whittington Kern
1920 - 2020
Ray Whittington Kern, 99, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, VA.

A graveside service for Mr. Kern will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.

Mr. Kern was born in Shenandoah County, VA on November 17, 1920 a son of the late Ira Edward and Rena Whittington Kern.

Ray graduated from Massanutten Military Academy in 1941 and was a U.S. Army veteran having served as a Lieutenant during World War II.

After his time in the service he worked for the Strasburg Post Office and retired as Superintendent of Postal Operations. As a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg he held many positions including Church Council and Superintendent of Sunday School. He was a member of Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Daisy Smith Kern and second wife Maxine McDonald Kern; a daughter, Susan Pauley and his brother, Jacob Kern.

He is survived by his son, Edward (Paula) Kern, two grandsons, Christopher and David (Kathleen) and four great-grandchildren, Ander, Quentin, Caleb and Abigail.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be considered to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 156 W. Washington St., Strasburg, Va. 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Kern.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Memories & Condolences

