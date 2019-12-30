Northern Virginia Daily

Raymond Corliss Harsha (1943 - 2019)
Obituary
Raymond Corliss Harsha, 76, of Edinburg, VA, went to be with his Lord on December 27, 2019. Born on March 16, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Corliss and Rose (Dryer) Harsha.

He was preceded in death are bothers David Harsha and Carl Harsha.

Surviving siblings are Bob (wife Diane) Harsha and Elaine (husband Bob) Kovach. Significant other, Mildred Walker. Ray, loving father of 6 children: Bill (wife Pam) Harsha, Glenn Harsha, Michelle Harsha, Frank Harsha, Helen Rivera and Kelly Sansbury. Grandpa of 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Ray enjoyed the art of photography, antique collecting and hand radio operating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Valley Funeral 14116 S. Middle Rd, Edinburg, VA, 22824 at 1 p.m. with a funeral being conducted at 2 p.m. with burial services following at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 30, 2019
