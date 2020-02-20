Raymond Edward Cook, 80, formerly of Winchester, VA died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born July 26, 1939 in Front Royal, VA, the son of Raymond G. and Esther P. Cook. Raymond joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958. He served his country proudly for thirty years in electronic communications retiring in 1988 as a chief master sergeant. He was a member of the Air Force Association, V.F.W. of Plattsmouth, NE, Air Force Sergeant's Association, and the Top Three Association.
Raymond married Setsuko Hidaka, September 22, 1972 in Bellvue, NE. She preceded him in death December 19, 2014.
Raymond is survived by two children: Robert Cook (Christina) of Bunker Hill, WV and Simone Greene of Nair, VA, three siblings: Richard Cook (Tammy) of Walkersville, MD, Nellie Catlett of Winchester, VA, and Barbara Cook of Winchester, VA and two grandchildren Cameron and Carlson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife Setsuko, he is preceded in death by a sister, Leona M. Singh.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral home with Pastor Sean Devolites officiating.
Entombment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post 2123 of Winchester, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 20, 2020