Raymond Forrest Leeth, 29, of Strasburg, Virginia died September 26 in his home.
Raymond was born in Fairfax, Virginia, to Karen and Gary Leeth. He was a 2008 graduate of Central High School, and attended Liberty University. Ray was a Deputy Sheriff with Page County Virginia and a long time Emergency Room EMS Tech with Winchester Medical Center. Ray loved what he did, took great pride in his work and enjoyed his coworkers, liked to make them laugh and smile. He was an excellent musician, liked auto mechanics, riding motorcycles, and was a true animal lover. Ray had a beautiful belief in his social responsibility. He loved being a part of his community, and helping his fellow man and critters alike, this was his calling. Bringing comfort, and making family or friends smile and laugh is what made life meaningful for Ray; it showed in everything he did.
Raymond is survived by his Mother and Step-Father Karen and Ray Hoadley, Father and Step-mother Gary and Donna Leeth, Sister Rachel Leeth, Grandparents Donald and Kay Feeser and Fiance Kaitlyn Juergens.
Service to be held Thursday, October 3, 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 116 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA. Pastor Banks Swanson will officiate.
A celebration to be held immediately following from 4-6 at the Strasburg Moose Lodge, 572 Red Bud Road Strasburg, VA. 22657.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Page County Sheriff's Office Foundation which supports underprivileged children in the Page County area, P.O. Box 713, Luray, Virginia 22835.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 30, 2019