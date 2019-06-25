Northern Virginia Daily

Raymond Francis Powell

Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Obituary
Raymond Francis Powell, 76, of Woodstock, passed away June 24, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Woodstock Presbyterian Church.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA.

Other arrangements incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.

