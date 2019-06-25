Raymond Francis Powell, 76, of Woodstock, passed away June 24, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Woodstock Presbyterian Church.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA.
Other arrangements incomplete at this time.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 25, 2019