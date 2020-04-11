Rebecca "Becky" Partlow, 61, of Stephens City, VA passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Becky was born in 1958 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Malcolm and Suzanne Estep. She graduated from Strasburg High School, Class of 1977 and earned an Associate's degree in Drafting from Lord Fairfax Community College. Becky was employed as a Government Contractor and was a member of Strasburg Presbyterian Church. In the past she was very involved with the volunteer programs at the church and Meals on Wheels. When she was growing up she was a very active participant in the Girl Scouts. Becky loved to read and listen to '60s & '70s music. She was very involved with and deeply loved her late daughter, Rachel.
Becky married Ronald Partlow on September 20, 1980 in Strasburg, VA.
Surviving with her husband is a brother, Carroll Estep (companion, Gloria Dellinger) of Strasburg, VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Rachel, in 2015.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Becky will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky's memory to Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655 or to , 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 11, 2020