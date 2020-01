Reggie was born September 28, 1950, the youngest of fifteen children of the late Vina and Clayton Majors in Hannibal, Missouri.He passed away on January 19, 2020 at INOVA-Fairfax Hospital.Reggie worked thirty-five years at Riverton Corporation and Essroc-Riverton Plant, before retiring when the plant closed.All services will be private and interment will be at a later date.Surviving are his wife of thirty-five years Carolyn M. Majors of Front Royal; children Jay Majors of Front Royal and Tammie Unmisig of Crestview, Florida; three granddaughters Samantha Unmisig of Arvada, Colorado, Taylor Jackson (Justin) of Englewood, Colorado, and Allie Unmisig of Fort Collins, Colorado; brothers Virgil, Chris, and Roger of Hannibal, Missouri, Bill of Warren, Missouri; sister Glenna Pickett of Mulberry, Florida; and several friends who were like brothers to him, Nick Long of New London, Missouri, Gary Ring and Don Dolly both of Front Royal; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vina Mae Majors; father George Clayton Majors; son Scott Walker; brothers James, Richard, Carl, Gary, and George; and sisters Doris, Marilyn, Betty, and Florrine.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.