Renee "Nana" Lynette Walraven, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Walraven was born on March 19, 1957 in Arlington, Virginia to the late Leonard and Dorothy Stephenson McCoy.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Tim Walraven of Front Royal; two sons, Daniel McCoy (Lynde) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Will Walraven (Kayla Stout) of Front Royal; daughter, Lauren Smithson (Brian) of Front Royal; two brothers, Benny McCoy (Shannon) of Manassas, Virginia and Timmy McCoy of Quantico, Virginia; two sisters, Sissy McCoy of Front Royal and Krissy Jones (Scott) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and three grandsons, Keith McCoy, Hunter McCoy and Brian Smithson.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
