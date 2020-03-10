Renee Marie Miller, 52, of Edinburg passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Renee was born on June 10, 1967 in Fairfax County, Virginia, the daughter of Willard Lawrence and Pauline Orcutt Lawrence.
She was a title agent with VS Title and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Jerome.
Renee was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Michael Lawrence.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Miller of Edinburg; two daughters, Lesley Ludwig (Sam Knupp) of Mount Jackson, and Savannah Ludwig of Edinburg; a son, Nathan Miller of Edinburg; a sister, Kathy Herandez (Jose) of Sarasota, Florida; a brother, Edward Lawrence (Susan) of Mount Jackson; brother and sister in law, Jeff and Denise Dellinger of Edinburg; two grandchildren, Riley and Kinley Knupp.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Jerome with a funeral service being held with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family requests that memorial contributions be made to Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue Department, Conicville Fire Department, National Blood Clot Alliance, and Shenandoah County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.valley.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 10, 2020