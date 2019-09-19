Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Yvette (Howell) Stevenson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM the Stevenson residence 1043 Country Brook Road Toms Brook , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Rhonda Yvette Stevenson, 67, of Toms Brook, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.



Rhonda was born August 4, 1952, in Harrisonburg, VA, daughter of Betty Zane Martz Howell.



She was a compassionate, loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She valued integrity and was an advocate for women and children. She was the anchor and backbone of her family and regularly hosted large meals and gatherings, keeping her family close knit. She enjoyed being outdoors, was an exceptional horticulturist, an avid gardener and a talented craftswoman. She took pride in educating people about plants and fitting them with what met their needs. She also was a passionate reader, a keen collector and was devoted to researching her ancestry.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Frederick (Fred) Stevenson; her grandparents, George and Mary Martz, and two of her brothers, Tony Nutter and George Mumaw.



She is survived by her mother; three children, Niki DeSanto (Jeff), John Stevenson (Amber), and Rebecca Hart (Caleb); and by her nine grandchildren, Caitlin, Chase, Gracie, Avery and Addalyn Hart, Ryan, Drew and Olivia DeSanto, and John Haddock Stevenson. She also is survived by two sisters, Melissa Warner and Kathy Mumaw; four brothers, Donnie, Jeff, Shawn, and Brian Nutter; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a casual celebration of life gathering at the Stevenson residence, 1043 Country Brook Road, Toms Brook, on Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. followed by a meal.



In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Stevenson requested that those who are able donate blood to their local blood bank, as she received numerous transfusions in her final weeks.

Rhonda Yvette Stevenson, 67, of Toms Brook, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.Rhonda was born August 4, 1952, in Harrisonburg, VA, daughter of Betty Zane Martz Howell.She was a compassionate, loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She valued integrity and was an advocate for women and children. She was the anchor and backbone of her family and regularly hosted large meals and gatherings, keeping her family close knit. She enjoyed being outdoors, was an exceptional horticulturist, an avid gardener and a talented craftswoman. She took pride in educating people about plants and fitting them with what met their needs. She also was a passionate reader, a keen collector and was devoted to researching her ancestry.She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Frederick (Fred) Stevenson; her grandparents, George and Mary Martz, and two of her brothers, Tony Nutter and George Mumaw.She is survived by her mother; three children, Niki DeSanto (Jeff), John Stevenson (Amber), and Rebecca Hart (Caleb); and by her nine grandchildren, Caitlin, Chase, Gracie, Avery and Addalyn Hart, Ryan, Drew and Olivia DeSanto, and John Haddock Stevenson. She also is survived by two sisters, Melissa Warner and Kathy Mumaw; four brothers, Donnie, Jeff, Shawn, and Brian Nutter; and many nieces and nephews.The family will hold a casual celebration of life gathering at the Stevenson residence, 1043 Country Brook Road, Toms Brook, on Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. followed by a meal.In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Stevenson requested that those who are able donate blood to their local blood bank, as she received numerous transfusions in her final weeks. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close