Richard Allen Dirting, 65, of Martinsburg, WV, formally from Edinburg, VA, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Dirting and a niece, Michelle Miller.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Cookie) Whittingham Dirting of Martinsburg, WV; mother Beverly Dirting, along with sisters; Debbie Francis, husband Mike; Donna Dirting-Smythe; Karin Sue Herbaugh, husband Chris and brother Kevin Ray Dirting. Along with one niece and four nephews.
He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and member of the Edinburg VFW Post 2447 and a 1972 Graduate of Central high School.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 22, 2020