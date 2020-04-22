Northern Virginia Daily

Richard Allen Dirting

Richard Allen Dirting, 65, of Martinsburg, WV, formally from Edinburg, VA, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Dirting and a niece, Michelle Miller.

He is survived by his wife Sharon (Cookie) Whittingham Dirting of Martinsburg, WV; mother Beverly Dirting, along with sisters; Debbie Francis, husband Mike; Donna Dirting-Smythe; Karin Sue Herbaugh, husband Chris and brother Kevin Ray Dirting. Along with one niece and four nephews.

He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and member of the Edinburg VFW Post 2447 and a 1972 Graduate of Central high School.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 22, 2020
