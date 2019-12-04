Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM South Warren Volunteer Fire Hall Bentonville , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Richard "Rick" Allen Williamson, 64, of Bentonville died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.



Born April 18, 1955, to the late Richard and Bettie Williamson he had an infectious sense of humor, lifelong passions, a dedicated work ethic, and a deep love for his family and friends.



He loved baseball and never missed a single game or even practice of his kids, calling those years the happiest of his life. He loved racing and building slot cars, eventually creating The Cave Speedway in his basement. Many people credit his track with helping grow the hobby in the area. He loved dirt track racing and the sport NASCAR once was, traveling far and wide to attend races. He loved old school country music. He'd suggest you look up Waylon Jennings' "The Hunger," as soon as you finish reading this and thank him later.



He was a strong willed man. A man who fought Stage 4 cancer and died cancer free. A man who made the most of his time, saying he was playing with "house money" despite living in increasing head to toe pain, but never complaining. A man who'd find abandoned kittens and try to nurse them back to health. A man who more than one person considered their best friend. A man who tried to give his children all he felt he lacked. They never went a day of their lives without knowing their father loved them and was only a call away.



He is survived by his sister Vickie Seal and brother in-law Dennis Seal, many cousins, aunts and uncles and a nephew, the mother of his children Denise Mathews, his children Mathew, Carey and Tyler Williamson and his daughter in-law Lisa. His first grandchild is due in May.



A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, December 7 at the South Warren Volunteer Fire Hall in Bentonville from 6-10 p.m.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Richard "Rick" Allen Williamson, 64, of Bentonville died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.Born April 18, 1955, to the late Richard and Bettie Williamson he had an infectious sense of humor, lifelong passions, a dedicated work ethic, and a deep love for his family and friends.He loved baseball and never missed a single game or even practice of his kids, calling those years the happiest of his life. He loved racing and building slot cars, eventually creating The Cave Speedway in his basement. Many people credit his track with helping grow the hobby in the area. He loved dirt track racing and the sport NASCAR once was, traveling far and wide to attend races. He loved old school country music. He'd suggest you look up Waylon Jennings' "The Hunger," as soon as you finish reading this and thank him later.He was a strong willed man. A man who fought Stage 4 cancer and died cancer free. A man who made the most of his time, saying he was playing with "house money" despite living in increasing head to toe pain, but never complaining. A man who'd find abandoned kittens and try to nurse them back to health. A man who more than one person considered their best friend. A man who tried to give his children all he felt he lacked. They never went a day of their lives without knowing their father loved them and was only a call away.He is survived by his sister Vickie Seal and brother in-law Dennis Seal, many cousins, aunts and uncles and a nephew, the mother of his children Denise Mathews, his children Mathew, Carey and Tyler Williamson and his daughter in-law Lisa. His first grandchild is due in May.A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, December 7 at the South Warren Volunteer Fire Hall in Bentonville from 6-10 p.m.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close