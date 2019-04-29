Richard "Dick" Calhoun Bushong, 85 of Timberville, died April 26, 2019 at his residence.
Dick was born March 6, 1934 in Shenandoah County and was the son of the late Ralph Garber and Ada Marie Calhoun Bushong.
He was a truck driver for 50+ years for East Coast Leasing, Smith Transfer and others. He was a member of the Trucking Teamsters Union. He had over 5 million miles safe driving award.
After retiring Dick enjoyed farming. He was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Co-Op, the Southern States Co-Op and the Rockingham Co-Op. He was a member of the Rader Lutheran Church.
On April 12, 1958 he married the former Shirley J. Branner who preceded him in death on May 30, 1986.
Surviving are one daughter, Sherry L. Bushong and wife Karen Thorne of Knoxville TN; brothers, Gary W. Bushong and wife Carolyn of Timberville and Carrol E. Bushong and wife Billie of Dayton VA; sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Miller and husband Don of Roanoke VA; sister-in-law: Gene Bushong of Parksley VA; caregiver and nephew, Jeff C. Bushong; a very special friend of 29 years, Joyce Nair of Harrisonburg; 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother; Don Bushong.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Sentara Hospice.
A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Angela Dunn, Tuesday 2 p.m. at the Rader Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Rader Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr. Harrisonburg VA 22801, or Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 1123 Timberville VA 22853.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 29, 2019