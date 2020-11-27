1/1
Richard DeBergh
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard DeBergh, 67, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home.

Richard was born in 1953 in Charleston, SC, son of the late James and Rebekah DeBergh. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from Madison College. Richard was a Financial Advisor, retiring in June 2020 from BB&T Scott & Stringfellow. He was an avid reader, Rugby player, and a brother of TKE Fraternity. Richard was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester.

He married Pamela Simpson on December 16, 1978 in Stafford County, VA.

Surviving with his wife are daughters, Ann DeBergh Elwood (husband Gregory Scott) of Winchester, VA and Nettie DeBergh Lile (husband Aaron) of Richmond, VA; sons, John Randolph DeBergh of Frederick, MD and Samuel Harris DeBergh (wife LuEsther) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Gregory, Rowan, Florence, Gideon, and Beatrice; sister, Rebekah DeBergh Green (husband Alexander) of Leesburg, VA; and brother, James Van Lowen DeBergh, Jr. (wife Elizabeth) of Washington, VA.

Services at Christ Episcopal Church will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Christ Episcopal Church, 114 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601, Winchester Rugby Football Club, Inc., P.O. Box 1532, Winchester, VA 22604, or to Handley Regional Library Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 58, Winchester, VA 22604.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved