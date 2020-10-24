Richard Eldridge Rager, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Richard at 3 P.M. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Reverend John Haynes officiating. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to the service. Internment will take place at a later date.
Richard was born on December 30, 1926 to the late Eldridge and Mildred Rager. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Miller.
In life, Richard was a devout member of the Strasburg United Methodist church, a member of the National Rifle Association, and served in the United States Army.
Surviving Richard is his loving wife of 33 years, Genevieve Rager; his step-daughter, Karen Grant Brown; his siblings, Geraldine and Mike Thompson, and Lucian Claire; his grandchild, Lelsie Grant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Machi, Timothy Thompson, Willie Mitchell, Jeffrey Ritenour, Eugene Hammon and Frankie Zirkle.
Honorary Pallbearers are his grandnephews Josh and Jeramey Machi.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at 3601 Eisenhower Ave #450, Alexandria, VA 22304, Shriners Hospitals for Children
at 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or the Strasburg United Methodist Church at 114 W Washington St, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com