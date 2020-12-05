Richard Elmer Murdock, 85, passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 in his home in Front Royal, Virginia with his loving wife by his side.
Richard was born to the late Samuel Prowse and Clara Virginia Murdock in Cleveland, Ohio on April 4, 1935.
He is predeceased by his daughter Janet Fitzgerald; son Michael Murdock; sisters Roberta Bruce, and Ginger Perkins.
Surviving Mr. Murdock are his wife Paula Murdock of Front Royal, Virginia; son David Murdock of Tampa, Florida; sister Sandy Lombardi of North Canton, Ohio.
Richard serviced our great nation while enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve from the years 1952 to 1980. He was a member of The American Legion, the local Moose Lodge, as well as the Elks Lodge during his residency in Bonita Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Richard's name to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association located at 8401 Colesville Road Suite 200. Silver Spring, Maryland, 20910. Donations can also be made online by visiting Phassociation.org
Arrangements have been completed by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal Virginia located at 105 West Main Street Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com