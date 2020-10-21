Richard Fredrick Hottle, 83, of Woodstock, VA passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Valley funeral Service, Edinburg, VA. Pastors Mark Bowyer, P.G. Coverstone, and Chad Estep will officiate. Mask are required. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock with Military Honors by the Woodstock American Legion, Post 199.
He was born May 14, 1937 in Edinburg, VA, the son of the late Russell Henry and Elizabeth Cook Hottle.
He was an active member of the Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren, Edinburg, VA and formerly of the Woodstock Christian Church, Woodstock, VA.
Richard owned and operated Richard F. Hottle Construction Company for 35 years and was the Carpentry Instructor at Triplett Tech Business and Technical Institute for 17 years. Richard was the past president of St. Luke-Fairview Ruritan Club and a past president of the Shenandoah County Home Builders Association. He was on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity and a member of the Woodstock VFW and American Legion.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in England, he received his high school diploma and furthered his college education through the University of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 27 years, Nancy Sherman Hottle; brothers, Weldon E. Hottle, Edward Hottle, Gary N. Hottle, and sister, Anna Hottle Markley.
Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, E. Jane Lineweaver Hottle; his daughters, Betty Laughlin (Hoyle II), Karen Wightman (Byron), Susan Harlow (Bill); sons, Darrell Burner (Vicki), and Darren Burner (Kim); grandchildren, Hoyle Laughlin III ( Emily), Hannah Foltz (Jimmy), Colton Harlow, Gus and Olivia Wightman, Matthew and Caitlin Burner, Sarah Salyards, and Daniel Losnes (Jessica); great grandchildren, Audrey and Nolan Foltz, Lilly Salyards, Mason and Lucas Losnes, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Richard enjoyed spending time with the "guys" at his cabin, playing dominoes, cooking, and hunting. Richard and Jane enjoyed travelling to all 50 states and 12 countries.
He was a Baltimore Orioles' fan, but an even bigger fan of watching his grandchildren play sports, along with attending their numerous school activities.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Hoyle Laughlin III, Gus Wightman, Colton Harlow, Matthew Burner, Jimmy Foltz, and his very special nephews, Gary Hottle, Dave and Dale Sherman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Burgess (Bud) Dellinger, Cliff Wetzel, Jim Sherman, Kenny Lineweaver, Jr., Steve Utterback, Bill Moyers, Bill Gochenour, and the Wednesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Group.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren's Building Fund, 668 Wakeman's Grove Road, Edinburg, VA 22824, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 40, Winchester, VA 22602 and the American Cancer Society
, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.