Richard Harold Fogle, 82, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Shenandoah Senior Living, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Fogle was born in 1937 in Virginia, son of Ruth Fogle and the late Frank Fogle Jr.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1955 and a member of the National Guard for seven years.
Mr. Fogle was a Master Electrician, working for Baker and Anderson and retiring from Consolidated Electric.
He was a member of Wesleyan Fellowship Church.
His wife, Mildred "Irene" Fogle, preceded him in death in 1992.
Surviving is a daughter, Lindetta Williams (David) of Stephens City, Virginia; sister, Barbara Jean Fogle of Winchester, Virginia; brothers, Charles David Fogle (Laura) of Winchester, Virginia and Franklin Wayne Fogle (Dr. Karen Wade) of Winchester, Virginia; and close friend and companion, Vera Robertson.
A visitation will be held 12-2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Ransom and Pastor Ron Potter officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Fogle, Franklin Fogle, Douglas Ludwig, Roy Reynolds, Eric Myers, Paul Racey, Anthony Ritenour, and Danny Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to a or to a hospice of choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 17, 2019