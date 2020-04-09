Richard Harold Winner, 92, of Maurertown, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born at Arlington, Virginia on January 16, 1928, the son of the late John Winner and Louise May Swartz Winner.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in World War II and a Chief Engineer with The Hecht Company Warehouse in D.C.
Richard was preceded in death by a son, John Winner; a grandson, Kyle Hanson; two sisters, Audrey and Virginia; a brother, Robert Winner.
Richard is survived by his wife of fifty years, Bonnie Winner of Maurertown; three sons, Erik Winner of Strasburg, Jason Winner and Russell Winner, both of Woodstock; two daughters, Michelle Winner of Edinburg and Valerie Hanson of Woodstock; a sister, Diane Rowley of California; sixteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A celebration of life with be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 9, 2020