Richard Joseph Tevalt, 68, of Winchester died Monday, April 6, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 7, 1951 in Winchester the son of Richard Dallas and Josephine Fauver Tevalt.
Richard attended the Nashville Auto & Diesel College and Lord Fairfax. He worked 42 years as a Sears service technician repairing everything from commodes to cow milkers.
In addition to his wife of his 46 years, Lynn, he is survived by his children, D.J., Jason, Jenny, and Kelley; grandchildren, Chloe, McKenzie, Mikey, Kathryn, McKayla, Eleanor and Margaret: siblings, John and Jane Tevalt.
His father and grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Tevalt preceded him in death.
A service will be planned at a later date.
A personal note from Mr. Tevalt:
After 4 different cancers, I'm leaving the Shenandoah Valley and heading to the next one as promised. If it is as good or better I'll be satisfied.
I've had a lot of good friends, and now Wolf can write down all our old stories that nobody would've believed.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 17, 2020