Richard Lee "RL" Ambrose, of Craigsville, VA passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home.
A memorial celebrating his life was held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church in Staunton.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Sarah and son Dustin; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two step grandchildren,
Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 and was in Korea for 13 months.
He retired from Tyco in Mt. Sidney, VA in 2010.
Donations may be made in his honor to Faith Baptist Church, Moving Forward Program, 620 Essex Drive, Staunton, VA 24401 for the purchase of Bibles.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 10, 2019