Richard Lee Fogle, 81, of Maurertown, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. with a sign language interpreter at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Darryl George will officiate.
Mr. Fogle was born September 8, 1938 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Lester and Christine Good Fogle. He attended the Deaf School in Staunton and retired from O'Sullivan in Winchester. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Markle Fogle whom he married on September 21, 1963; son, Richard Lester Fogle of Woodstock; brother, Melvin Fogal and wife Alda of Woodstock; sister, Loretta Behm and husband Pat of Fredericksburg; sisters-in-law, Donna Pence and husband To Jo of Maurertown and Kathleen Fogle of Maurertown; brothers-in-law, Steve Miller and wife Lori of Stephenson and Lester Markle of Ohio; sister-in-law.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.
In his younger days he was an excellent swimmer and loved his dogs. He loved making things in his shop. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, and teaching our son and Steve about using guns safely. He enjoyed family get togethers and camping with family and friends. He loved his church and church family. There was not anything he couldn't do.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 9, 2020.