Richard Lee Forsyth, 84, of Edinburg, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home.
Richard was born August 17, 1934 in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Eugene Forsyth and Ida Suthard Forsyth.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Forsyth; two sisters, Sylvia Butler and Florence Feree; and a son, Dennis Forsyth.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Forsyth; two sons, Wayne and Roger Forsyth; two daughters, Patricia Verdi and Gloria Tkach; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
He loved playing golf and riding his lawn mower cutting grass. He was well loved by everyone and he loved to joke with people.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Northern Virginia.
Upon his request, Richard was donated to science.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 14, 2019