1/
Richard Lee Mitchell
1940 - 2020
1/
Richard Lee Mitchell, 80, of Front Royal, passed away October 8, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1940 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Price W. Mitchell and Bertha L. Kelly, Mitchell. At Richard's request there will be no services.

Richard worked for the town of Front Royal for many years. He is a proud member of the American Legion with many friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Dixon, Mitchell and his brothers, Carl J. Mitchell, Victor E. Mitchell, and Clarence W. Mitchell, his sister Betty L. Miller.

He is survived by his sisters; Katherine J. Barnhart, Ruth E. McDonald and Doris E. Mitchell and one brother Kenneth A. Mitchell, several nieces and nephews and his dog Lilah.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 13, 2020.
