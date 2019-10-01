Northern Virginia Daily

Richard McKinley ""Ricky"" Costello (1958 - 2019)
Richard "Ricky" McKinley Costello III, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.

Mr. Costello was born on December 16, 1958 in Front Royal to the late Richard McKinley Costello Jr. and Jean Bell McDonald Costello.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 34 years, Mary A. Costello; two sons, Jason and Jake Costello; daughter, Missy Costello; brother, Jeffrey Costello; sister, Tammy Sturdivant; two grandchildren, Matthias and Trinity Costello.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a cancer related .

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 1, 2019
