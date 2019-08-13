Rev. Richard Moyers, 93, of Woodstock, went to be with the Lord August 11, 2019.
Rev. Moyers was born February 17, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was the son of the late Roy Alexander Moyers and Jennie Mae Armstrong Moyers.
He was a Baptist minister, beginning his ministry in 1953 serving various church in Tennessee, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as the mission field.
Rev. Moyers was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Kennedy Moyers; three brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by a brother, Roy A. Moyers Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; a brother-in-law, Randall Kennedy and wife Martha Anne of Woodstock; sister-in-law, Nelda Tilley and husband Lester; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Buechling officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Skyline Terrace Activity Fund, 123 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
