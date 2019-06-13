Richard S. Pregnall, 39, of Louisa, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Madison, Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
Richard was born August 6, 1979 in Presque Isle, Maine, son of Susan S. Pregnall of Front Royal and the late Henry Davidson Pregnall III.
He was currently working for Bluegreen Resort in Gordonsville, Virginia.
Richard was a very proud member of the Sons of the American Legion serving as Past President and held many other offices.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.
Surviving, with his mother, are his brother, Henry Davidson Pregnall IV and wife Teresa Jean Jenkins Pregnall of Front Royal; step-sister, Laura Leigh Pregnall Smith of Richmond; special niece, Cherokee B. Myers; and nephew, Hayden Glenn Imella.
