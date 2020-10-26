1/1
Richard VanZandt Wayland
1933 - 2020
Richard VanZandt Wayland, 87, of Culpeper passed away October 21, 2020. He was born October 3, 1933 in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Richard, known by family and friends as "Dickie", joined the U .S. Army as a teenager and later transferred to the U. S. Navy. He retired from the U. S. Navy in 1970. He then worked for Rochester Rope Corporation in Culpeper and as a civilian for the Department of Defense at the former Vint Hill Farms Station in Warrenton.

Richard lived most of his life (almost 50 years) in Rappahannock County, Virginia.

Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy; his son, Rick (Cindy); grandchildren, Dennis (Kate) and Kelly; and great-granddaughter, Mia. He is predeceased by his parents, four brothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia, with Pastor Ron Poe officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Grounds). (Due to COVID-19, masks are required for all visitors to the funeral home and the cemetery.) The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Richard's memory to Woodville Baptist Church, 4629 Sperryville Pike, Woodville, Virginia 22749.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Wayland family through clore-english.com. The Wayland family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Clore-English Funeral Home
OCT
29
Interment
Culpeper National Cemetery (New Grounds)
Funeral services provided by
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA 22701
5408252361
