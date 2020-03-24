Richard Walker Booze, Jr., 73, of Edinburg, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Richard was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 14, 1946, the son of the late Major Richard Walker Booze and Elaine Estelle Henke Booze.
He traveled extensively as a youth as his father was career Air Force. Richard was a graduate with an English Major (BA) from the Miami University of Ohio. He was a co-owner of Richards Antiques of Edinburg, Virginia and was known for expert restoration of antique furniture for such people as Jacqueline Onassis, Robert DuVal, Katie Couric and many, many others. Richard loved his family and his animals, and he was loved back by both.
He is survived by his longtime partner and spouse, Richard Garland Bushong; four sisters, Margaret Mosaur (Reza), Barbara Willis (Terry), Kathy Horning (Steve), and Carolyn Wright (John); a brother, Michael Booze; plus, numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 24, 2020