Rickey Lee Landis, 33, of Front Royal, VA, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Aiken, SC.
Rickey was born January 7, 1986 in Winchester, VA, a son of Patty A. Whitacre of Melbourne, FL and Richard L. "Rick" Landis and his stepmother Missy of Culpeper, VA.
He worked for Washington Gas Local #11 in Washington, D.C. and was a 2004 graduate of Warren County High School.
Rickey enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, hunting and most of all spending time playing with his nieces and nephews.
Surviving with his parents, is his brother, Joshua P. Landis and his wife Katie of Berkeley Springs, WV; a sister, Amy L. Walk and her husband Steve of Bentonville, VA; paternal grandmother, Louise Landis of Bloomery, WV; four nieces, Kyla, Charlotte, Ava and Destiny; three nephews, Logan, Colton and Waylon; a step brother, Joseph Heflin; and a step sister, Brooke Heflin.
A celebration of Rickey's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
To view Rickey's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 19, 2019