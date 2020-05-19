Rickey Price Walker
1954 - 2020
Rickey Price Walker, 66, of Linden, VA, passed away May 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 20, 1954 in Front Royal, VA, the son of Daisy Carter Walker and Alonzo "Bud" Walker.

He was a graduate of Fauquier County High School and attended Ferrum College.

He is survived by his two sons: Rickey Price Walker, Jr. of Linden, VA and Alijah Patrick Walker of Winchester, VA; his mother, one brother, Jerry Walker (Ellen) of Linden, VA; sisters Charmaine Walker-Lott of Luneburg, Germany, Joni VanDoren (Danny) of Linden, VA and Jodi (Tammy) Wells of Dumfries, VA; two granddaughters, Kassidy Sweetwater Walker and Deliah Moon Walker, both of Linden, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alonzo, and sisters Lisa Walker and Terry Pelter.

Rickey was very kind hearted and respectful of all animals. He enjoyed watching the dawning of each day and spent many hours outside tending to the yard, his garden, admiring nature and in thoughtful contemplation while watching the sun set.

He worked hard, asked for little, rarely complained and appreciated what many would take for granted. He loved the simple things in life and that's the way he preferred to live it.

Rickey particularly loved his family and visits from his adoring sons and granddaughters.

He will be sadly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
