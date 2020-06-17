

Ricky Eugene Raines, 67, of Woodstock, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.



Ricky was born on October 24, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Claude C. Raines and Armanelle Painter Raines.



Ricky is survived by two sisters, Wanda Silver (Forrest, Jr.) of Gainesville, Florida, and Jeanie Hull (Albert) of Edinburg; five brothers, Harry Collins (Peggie) of Ellicott City, Maryland, William "Bubby" Raines of Eldersburg, Maryland, Joe Raines (Karen) of Edinburg, Terry "Inky" Raines (Debbie) of Edinburg, Timmy Raines of Harrisonburg.



Services will be private, and Ricky is home in Heaven.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

