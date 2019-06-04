Northern Virginia Daily

Rita C. (Kennedy) Cahill (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA
22601
(540)-662-6633
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Winchester, VA
Obituary
Rita C. Cahill, 87, of Edinburg, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Life Care Center of New Market.

Mrs. Cahill was born in 1931 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late James and Margaret Kennedy.

She retired from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers where she was an Administrative Assistant.

Mrs. Cahill enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and Ireland; loved to read and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock, Virginia.

Her husband, William J. Cahill, preceded her in death in 2013.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Theresa Fansler and Margaret Josephine Cahill; sons, William James Cahill Jr. (Melanie) and Stephen Matthew Cahill (Terri Lynn); 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Healy; and lifelong friends, Angela and James Davis.

Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Cahill was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Ann Ramey; grandchild, Christopher Ramey; and brother, James Patrick Kennedy.

A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Virginia.

Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, Maryland.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 4, 2019
