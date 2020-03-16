Rita Ethel Lanham, 81, of Edinburg, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 15, 1938 in England and preceded in death by her husband, Leeland Lafayatte Lanham.
She is survived by three children, Laraine Wilson of Edinburg, Tony Paul Wood of Piedmont, WV, and Sidney Arthur Wood of Mechanicsville, MD; three grandchildren, Laura Lynn Wilson, Gary Wood and Tony Jr; two great grandchildren, Jason Wilson and Brandon Wilson; and one great great grandson, Bryson Lee Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A special thank you to Sarah Flynn for all of the loving care and support in taking care of Rita, her future great grandmother. We would also like to thank the hospice team out of Harrisonburg for all of their professional and dedicated care of Rita for the last seven years.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com. Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 16, 2020