Robert Arthur "Bob" Sakal
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Arthur "Bob" Sakal, 85, of White Post, VA passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Sakal was born in 1934 in McKeesport, PA, son of the late Calman and Helen Sakal. He worked at the Frederick County Citizens' Convenience Center for 18 years. Mr. Sakal was a member of the Frederick County Conservation Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Life Christian Church.

He married Virginia A. Fowler on June 9, 1973 in Ohio.

Surviving with his wife are stepdaughters, Mary Ann Cookman of NC and Vikki L. James of Stephenson, VA; sons, Randy L. Sakal, Ronald Sakal, and Robert Sakal, Jr. all of Wickliffe, OH; stepsons, Donald E. Watson (Tammy) of Winchester, VA, Ronald Watson of OH, and James Watson of NC; fourteen grandchildren; thirty- one great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.

Mr. Sakal was preceded in death by a daughter Roberta L. Sakal and a son, Richard Sakal; and a brother, James Sakal.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, at New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester, VA with Pastor Kraig Bishop officiating. A private interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved