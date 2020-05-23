Robert Arthur "Bob" Sakal, 85, of White Post, VA passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Sakal was born in 1934 in McKeesport, PA, son of the late Calman and Helen Sakal. He worked at the Frederick County Citizens' Convenience Center for 18 years. Mr. Sakal was a member of the Frederick County Conservation Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Life Christian Church.
He married Virginia A. Fowler on June 9, 1973 in Ohio.
Surviving with his wife are stepdaughters, Mary Ann Cookman of NC and Vikki L. James of Stephenson, VA; sons, Randy L. Sakal, Ronald Sakal, and Robert Sakal, Jr. all of Wickliffe, OH; stepsons, Donald E. Watson (Tammy) of Winchester, VA, Ronald Watson of OH, and James Watson of NC; fourteen grandchildren; thirty- one great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.
Mr. Sakal was preceded in death by a daughter Roberta L. Sakal and a son, Richard Sakal; and a brother, James Sakal.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, at New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester, VA with Pastor Kraig Bishop officiating. A private interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 23, 2020.