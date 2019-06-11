Robert Atwell Broy, 81, of Reliance, Virginia, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Reliance Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Tim Teates and the Rev. Richard McDowell.
Mr. Broy was born January 22, 1938 in Nineveh, Virginia, son of the late Garland Robert Broy and Frances Smith Beatty Broy.
He worked many years as a heavy equipment operator.
Mr. Broy was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and the Loyal Order of the Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Joyce T. Broy; children, Joan Sizemore and husband Gary, Barbara Gum and husband Jim, and John Robert Broy Sr. and companion Malissa Wiseman; two sisters, Avis Petty and Nancy Clem; grandchildren Angie Hague, Robert Webb, Jessica Sizemore, Dakota Sizemore, Amy Wooldridge, Terri Laing, John Broy Jr., and Sierra Greenway; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 319, Warrenton, VA 20186; to the Middletown Fire and Rescue, 7855 Main Street, Middletown, VA 22645; or to the Reliance United Methodist Church, 1571 Reliance Road, Middletown, VA 22645.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
