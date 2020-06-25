Robert Bruce Lemmermann, 77, of Strasburg, VA passed away on June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center after a valiant battle with cancer.
Bob was born on November 29, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to the late Henry and Glenna Lemmermann.
Raised in New Jersey, he was a 1960 graduate of Penns Grove High School. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He relocated to Virginia in 1972. He retired from the US Postal Service in Merrifield, VA. He was also a bus driver for Shenandoah County Public Schools for 18 years.
Affectionately known as "Just Bob," he was a trailblazer in his community. He put his all into everything he was involved in. He was an active member in the Boy Scouts of America, becoming a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He was the Unit Commissioner for Boy Scout Troop 5 and the Cub Scout packs in Strasburg.
In 1973, Bob began competing in the JFK 50 Mile Ultramarathon, with over a dozen finishes, Bob was credited with the most races finished in last place.
Bob also went the extra mile to not only drive, but to support several of Strasburg High School's athletic teams, namely Cross Country and Track and Field. It was not uncommon to see Bob participate in these events as a spectator, timer, or scorer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty, daughter Jackie Messeck, and grandson, David.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Shirley, his sons Bobby of New Jersey, Paul of Pennsylvania, and Adam (Natalie) of Nevada, his daughters Sherri (Steven Walker) of Strasburg, and Shanna of California; his son-in-law, Joe of New Jersey and his brother Wayne of Florida; his grandchildren Joseph, Krystal, Jamie, and Amanda of New Jersey; Emily, Aaron, and Jessica of Strasburg; Katelyn and Hannah of Nevada; and 9 great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Mr. Lemmermann will be conducted on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. A Broken Arrow Ceremony will be conducted by members of the Shenandoah Area Council, Order of the Arrow. Burial will follow in the St. Stephens Cemetery with full military honors conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Gaul, Stuart Hackney Richard Holder, Nate Hough, Matthew Orlando, Pat Patterson, Timmy Wallis, and Tyler Zimbro.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
As a longtime supporter of SHS athletics, Bob would like to continue to support his athletes through a Memorial Scholarship. The family recommends that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bob Lemmermann Memorial Scholarship Fund at Strasburg High School at 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg, Virginia 22657.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Lemmermann.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.