1/1
Robert Edward "Tommy" Fincham
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Edward "Tommy" Fincham, 74, of Front Royal, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Tommy at 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Salvation Army Church at 357 Cloud St. Front Royal.

Tommy was born January 9, 1946 to the late Woodrow Wilson, Sr. and Bessie Pearl Payne Fincham in Flint Hill, Virginia. He was also predeceased by a brother, Woodrow Wilson Fincham, Jr. and a sister, Elizabeth Curry.

He is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Ann Fincham Sealock and grandchildren, Thomas Fincham (Katelyn), Sierra Hawes (Dennis) and Damien Sealock.

Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran who served for the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time outside with friends. His true passion was his love for race horses.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved