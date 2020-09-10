

Robert Edward "Tommy" Fincham, 74, of Front Royal, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.



Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Tommy at 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Salvation Army Church at 357 Cloud St. Front Royal.



Tommy was born January 9, 1946 to the late Woodrow Wilson, Sr. and Bessie Pearl Payne Fincham in Flint Hill, Virginia. He was also predeceased by a brother, Woodrow Wilson Fincham, Jr. and a sister, Elizabeth Curry.



He is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Ann Fincham Sealock and grandchildren, Thomas Fincham (Katelyn), Sierra Hawes (Dennis) and Damien Sealock.



Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran who served for the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time outside with friends. His true passion was his love for race horses.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601.

