Robert Edward "Bobby" Keller, 83, of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Bobby was born December 14, 1936 in Woodstock, son of the late Lawrence Edward Keller and Frances Ophelia Pence Keller. He retired from Chemstone Corporation in Strasburg after 55 years and was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church at Fairview.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Windle Keller whom he married on February 12, 1960; two sons, Robert M. Keller of Woodstock and Dwayne E. Keller of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Carey Ann Winberry and husband Michael of Louisiana; grandson, Cody Keller of Washington, D.C.; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved lapdog Roxy, who was always by his side.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA. 22601.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 12, 2020